SIBONISO NXUMALO | Investors, beware the disappointment of great expectations

This issue of expectations is particularly relevant now, especially when we consider the uncertainty regarding SA and US market outlooks, and the sustainability of the extraordinary performance of the magnificent seven tech stocks in the US market last year.

So, instead of reading the litany of investment outlook notes that have been doing the rounds since the year kicked off, I decided to go back in time and read past outlooks, and then compare them to the actual outcomes. This was an eye-opening exercise that led me to completely understand why US economist John Kenneth Galbraith said: “The only function of economic forecasting is to make astrology look respectable.”

The future truly is unknown and unknowable. This is demonstrated in the sufficient evidence when looking at past economic and financial outlooks; as investors, we simply do not know what the future holds.

Embedded expectations

So where does that leave us as investors, given that investing, by its nature, is an attempt to grow clients’ wealth over the long term, which is dictated by the said unforecastable future?

In September 2001, Michael Mauboussin and Alfred Rappaport published a book titled Expectations Investing: Reading Stock Prices for Better Returns. Coincidentally, the book was authored during one of the biggest stock market bubbles in modern times and was published near the end of one of the largest market corrections in living memory. The premise of the book is that most investors act as if their goal is to figure out a stock’s value and then compare that value to the price. The book’s approach reverses this mindset. Investors should start with the only thing we know for sure — the price — and then assess what has to happen to realise an attractive return.

The authors assert that “the most important question in investing is what is discounted or, put slightly differently, what are the expectations embedded in the valuation?”