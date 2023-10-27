Opinion

CARTOON: Godongwana’s tempting pot of gold

27 October 2023 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Friday, October 27 2023
Transnet debt relief proposal tests Treasury fiscal discipline

Government is considering taking a significant portion of Transnet’s R130bn debt, but it is unwilling to inject any cash
National
2 days ago

PETER BRUCE: Beware the spendthrifts eyeing Bank’s pot of gold

The R459bn in the GFECRA is proving to be a temptation for some
Opinion
1 day ago

Reserve Bank indicator points to mild growth but government spending remains an issue

Economic growth forecasts were increased from 0.4% to 0.7% for 2023, citing continued spending by households, public corporations and the government
Economy
3 days ago

Godongwana says medium-term budget cuts will be ‘moderate’

Expenditure cuts will not exceed government underspending in previous years, finance minister says
Economy
1 week ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana has two choices: one for growth, the other for economic suicide

Godongwana must choose between growth or economic suicide to bring SA right, but some believe the fiscal crisis is pure exaggeration.
Opinion
1 week ago
Thursday, October 26 2023
Thursday, October 26 2023
