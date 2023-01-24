BRIAN PINNOCK: Email, collaboration tools top targets as SA braces for year of cyberattacks

Business Day TV speaks to to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Targeted attacks across a variety of platforms, growing threats from insiders, the deployment of more sophisticated cyber deception techniques and phishing attacks targeting new recruits — the cyber threat landscape indicates that SA organisations are in for a tough year as cybercriminals escalate their attacks.
The year ahead will put immense pressure on security teams as cybercriminals hone their attacks and take advantage of an expanded attack surface. Mimecast’s State of Ransomware Readiness 2022 report found that 53% of SA cybersecurity decision-makers say their role gets more stressful by the year, with nearly six in 10 citing negative mental health effects from ransomware attacks.
For SA organisations and their security teams to better understand the top cyber risks they’ll likely face in 2023, the following key trends may provide welcome insight into what the cyber threat landscape may hold in the year ahead:
Such attacks may take the form of fake welcome emails from senior executives, or fake onboarding portals. Once the new hire is tricked by the threat actor, they could suffer credential harvesting, account takeover, or even multistage malware droppers, potentially leading to devastating breaches of company networks.
In addition, data is increasingly used, moved and retained for longer periods across various virtual environments, creating additional vulnerabilities that threat actors will exploit. The growing use of digital technologies to meet our collective need to communicate and exchange data creates greater scope for threat actors to target people, their devices and company networks.
With company networks offering an attractive combination of email addresses, technology assets and a growing number of email and collaboration platforms, cybercriminals will continue to seek new opportunities for exploitation, putting greater pressure on organisations and their security teams in the year ahead.
To further complicate matters, such cases may be extremely difficult to detect. The maintenance of normal day-to-day processes and procedures should limit attacks. However, shadow IT may pose additional risks as security teams aren’t aware of vulnerabilities associated with any software, systems and applications that haven’t been approved by the IT department.
Over the past few years there has been an increase in the use of collaboration tools, messaging services, websites, connected devices and SMS, which are all potential vectors for the delivery of malicious links or code. Threat actors will use social engineering to create a supposed affiliation between sender and recipient, and it’s this affiliation that will be exploited in successful phishing campaigns.
Cybercriminals are also displaying increasing maturity in their attack methodology. Recent phishing campaigns are well-written, personalised, reference current events, and contain the correct logos and branding of trusted brands. The phishing mails are also crafted in such a way that it is difficult to distinguish between legitimate communication and spoofed emails.
The growing complexity and sophistication of cyber-attacks can threaten to keep organisations from making measurable progress against cyber threats. Yesterday’s cyber defences will no longer protect against the elevated risks to people, communication and data. Security systems will have to grow more intelligent and orchestrated, with multi-layered security strategies providing the highest degrees of cyber resilience.
However, with an ongoing cybersecurity skills shortage threatening to delay much-needed progress, organisations will need to explore opportunities to outsource components of their security practice to managed service providers, managed security service providers, and security-operations-centre-as-a-service providers.
• Pinnock is vice-president of sales engineering for EMEA at Mimecast.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BRIAN PINNOCK: Email, collaboration tools top targets as SA braces for year of cyberattacks
Cybercriminals are displaying increasing maturity — recent phishing campaigns are well written and contain the correct logos and branding of trusted brands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.