Western Cape-based fruit farming company United Exports has signed a €14m loan deal with international lenders, which will be used to boost sustainable blueberry production in SA.
United Exports, which focuses on the export of a wide range of fruit including blueberries, grapes and pears, said the funding provided by global development institutions — the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank (FMO) — would help expand its operations and create more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The industry employs about 40,000 people and generates more than R1.2bn in export revenue annually...
Fruitful time for blueberry sector loan deal is secured
