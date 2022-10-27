×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Fruitful time for blueberry sector loan deal is secured

United Exports says the funding provided by the International Finance Corporation and FMO will help create over 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 17:23 Bekezela Phakathi

Western Cape-based fruit farming company United Exports has signed a €14m loan deal with international lenders, which will be used to boost sustainable blueberry production in SA.

United Exports, which focuses on the export of a wide range of fruit including blueberries, grapes and pears, said the funding provided by global development institutions — the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank (FMO) — would help expand its operations and create more than 1,300 direct and indirect jobs by 2030. The industry employs about 40,000 people and  generates more than R1.2bn in export revenue annually...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.