Opinion NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Deep drilling delivers the power goods It’s back to baseload as geothermal energy comes on stream B L Premium

Dateline: March 25 2027

There’s an almost infinite amount of heat energy below the planet’s surface. We’ve seen enough pictures of molten lava spewing out of volcanoes to appreciate the power that heat can generate, and countries such as Iceland have been converting geothermal energy into electricity for ages. It’s the ultimate form of clean, green energy, but only available in special places in the world...