Cricket SA to welcome jabbed fans back to stadiums

Cricket SA will be the first federation in SA to welcome fans back into stadiums for domestic matches after the organisation announced on Sunday that a maximum of 2,000 fully vaccinated supporters will be able to buy tickets for the T20 knockout competition from Monday.

Cricket SA said tickets will go on sale to the public at 9am on Monday and will be sold for R50 for the remaining matches of the T20 competition, now at the quarterfinal stage.

With a vaccine certificate, ID and a ticket in hand, fans will be allowed through the turnstiles to watch South Western Districts take on the Titans at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley from 10am and later the Knights against Western Province at 2pm in the first set of quarterfinal matches at the same venue.

The Dolphins play the Warriors in the early match on Thursday followed by the Paarl Rocks and North West Dragons to complete the quarterfinals.

Cricket SA said there will be an “outer ring” created at the Diamond Oval before the turnstiles opening where security will confirm that every spectator gaining access to the precinct is fully vaccinated. While fully vaccinated vendors will be allowed to trade, there will be no alcohol sales or consumption in the vicinity of the match venue.

Cricket SA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis.

CSA said capacity will be split over suites, stands and the grass embankments and ticket sales will be conducted online only, in line with health and safety regulations, to reduce interaction with spectators. The online function will allow fans to download and self-print the tickets in a PDF format.

Access control will follow the normal protocols, with the ticket and accreditation cards being strictly monitored to provide a detailed log of all access to the stadium.

The move is in line with the amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act which allows 2,000 fans at sporting venues.