Proteas can beat anyone on their day, says Rabada

South Africans can expect the Proteas to fight tooth and nail during the T20 Cricket World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the team are determined to bring the trophy home, says Kagiso Rabada.

The Proteas speed merchant spoke to the media from the team’s base in Abu Dhabi ahead of their first warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday.

“Training went really well and it was good to be around the old teammates and back around some South Africans,” said Rabada, referring to himself and the six other Proteas players who joined the rest of the team after their participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“The mood is great and it is nice to be around some positivity. I think the guys are in a good space, especially after getting out of self-quarantine for six days, anyone would be in a better space.

“It is quite hot, but I have just enjoyed reconnecting with my teammates.”