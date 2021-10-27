Sport / Cricket VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Poor timing by CSA suits threatens to pierce Proteas bubble To issue a directive five hours before a match is akin to betting for our opponents B L Premium

What a decisive, magnificent victory by the Proteas over the West Indies. It showed the strength of the team’s character, particularly after the Cricket SA board’s untimely entrance. That victory is testament to the Proteas’ strong leadership group and the team’s drive.

On Monday I had written the first draft of my article. The last paragraph is pertinent:..