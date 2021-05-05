More than incentives needed for metals and engineering sector

The SA industrial landscape has been challenging in recent years. Companies have had to cope with a shrinking domestic market, declining production, low capacity utilisation levels, weak production sales, a declining contribution to the overall economy, declining employment numbers, increasing real per capital income negatively affecting the cost base, increasing levels of imports, a weak global trade balance position, low investment levels and low product price increases in relation to input prices.

Such as other emerging economies SA has incentives aimed at supporting local manufacturing, but the industry continues to be eroded, with its share to GDP now down to about 12%. By contrast, other emerging economies have increased their manufacturing share of production to as much as 50%.

The government’s overall objective in its industrial growth plan was to create 350,000 jobs by 2020, as stated in the New Growth Path (NGP). Instead, jobs continued to be shed, with Covid-19 lockdown measures aggravating the situation as companies put operations on hold. This leaves SA policymakers with a mountain to climb to drive economic growth to levels above 5%, reduce the unemployment rate — now 32.8% — and reduce the inequality gap.

The government should be commended for taking a proactive approach to supporting local industries by allocating R33bn to industrialisation and export development in the 2020/2021 fiscal year, and a further R110bn in the next three fiscal years to 2023/2024. From these amounts R17.8bn has been allocated for economic development and incentives for 2020/2021 and a further R54.7bn in the next three years to 2023/2024.

Industrial Policy Action Plan

However, which industries will benefit, and are these incentives working for the economy? In 2018 the department of trade & industry reported boldly in the Industrial Policy Action Plan that between December 2011 and January 2018 incentives resulted in the investment of R326bn and the creation of an estimated 670,994 new jobs. These figures can easily be disputed given that the situation seems different on the ground, as data suggests the manufacturing sector actually shed jobs over the same period.

If the criteria for supporting a sector are based on whether it has been hard hit by the overall manufacturing sector’s woes, metals and engineering (M&E) must be in line for industrial incentives. The challenges highlighted earlier are precisely what the sector is facing. However, it will be interesting to observe whether such criteria are what the trade, industry & competition department will follow.

Cash flow challenges are one of the key issues facing the M&E sector. Working capital is stuck due to lack of industrial activity. Non-payment by first-tier end users of key products such as steel remains a challenge. The lack of liquidity will, therefore, force a spate of defaults. Not all companies will survive this crisis and this will not be because they are bad businesses but simply because their cash flow has dried up. These should be the criteria qualifying companies for industrial incentives.

The global trading position of the M&E sector, which accounts for 29% of production in the manufacturing sector, has been weak from 1995 through to 2020, with a net average global trading position of -R55bn. From the regional trading trends perspective only the African continent has presented a positive net trading position, with recent data showing R412.3bn for the period 2017-2020. Consequently, any export incentives to foster industrial development for this sector should prioritise and leverage the expansion of SA’s manufacturing market footprint in Africa, where economic growth numbers are already positive.

Economic growth strategy

Africa’s young population also presents an expanding market in relation to infrastructure needs, which is what any incentive support for the M&E sector should be strategically positioned for. It is a well-known fact that the SA economy has performed below par when compared with other economies. While industrial incentives have been the key component of the economic growth strategy, the challenges of low economic growth have persisted. The government’s own economic growth projection to 2023 is 2.4% on average — this despite the industrial incentives that have been announced.

The question is whether industrial demand can grow in an already weak economy. Is motivation to invest in an economy driven by the lowering of costs? Historical patterns have shown that investment in an economy has also been driven by demand analysis. Despite costs of doing business being high, for instance, the M&E sector experienced huge investment when there was a surge in demand stimulated by 2010 Fifa World Cup-related projects, reaching a peak of R3.2bn in 2008. Since then, as demand patterns weakened investment in the sector also declined. In summary, incentives alone can never work.

It should be noted that in themselves industrial incentives are not necessarily bad. Rather, what is required is a focused approach to providing incentives that takes into consideration comprehensive criteria. The essence of industrial policy action plans is to increase production, increase investment in local sectors of the economy, increase employment and, to an extent, increase exports. A full picture to 2019, if we may excuse 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, shows that meeting these objectives has been a challenge in recent years.

Key to the provision of incentives should be prioritisation of locally owned companies, be they large, medium or small enterprises, especially for the revival of the economy after the Covid-19 meltdown. The second point should be to prioritise local companies with limited opportunity to access funds from established banking channels. The third point, which may deal with operational management, is to guard against abuse of funds application through inflated cash requests.

Industrial incentives should be geared towards supporting the right industries, while adopting an integrated policy approach to implementation. Industrial incentives alone will not be sustainable.

• Mhango is chief economist of the Steel & Engineering Industries Federation of Southern Africa.