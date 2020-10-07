Pandemic batters health-care workers psychologically

To better understand how the pandemic has affected the mental and emotional state of frontline health-care practitioners we conducted a survey of more than 3,000 of our users in July. Based on the results of this survey the past few months took — and continue to take — a heavy toll on their mental and emotional wellbeing.

The reasons for this are unsurprising: the survey found that doctors and nurses were worried about testing positive for the virus and putting their families at risk, and about not having access to enough personal protective equipment (PPE). In June alone our platform experienced more than 84,000 queries over PPE in Gauteng alone, when the pandemic started peaking in that province. Health-care professionals also reported taking strain from dealing with the uncertainty of a disease we’re still only beginning to understand.

What did surprise was the extent to which misinformation is adding to our health-care practitioners’ fear and anxiety. SA’s health-care professionals are battling a pandemic of misinformation as the internet and social media give formerly fringe theories mainstream attention. While medical professionals were quick to denounce the drinking of disinfectant as a treatment for the disease after even some political leaders suggested it as a possible cure, the extent to which misinformation has flourished means many people still believe this — and other unproven, dangerous treatments — to be a viable option.

Some doctors also said they were spending undue time combating misinformation, including that masks cause hypoxia, and have to deal with — and often treat — members of the public who had used remedies they found on the internet for “curing” Covid-19 that ended up making them sicker. This revealed how dangerous it is to make important health decisions using inaccurate, false or misleading information. All good decisions — especially medical decisions — are made using accurate, trustworthy and science-based information and data.

At the point of care, trusted information saves lives. Health-care professionals need information tools that optimise their medicine prescriptions and clinical practice, specifically in the context of their region. The better the information they can access the better care can be provided to sick patients. Misinformation holds only danger and risk, and can worsen difficult conditions and add to the strain on our health system.

As SA continues its positive steps towards reducing infection rates and containing the spread of the virus, health-care professionals continue to work in conditions of immense stress. It is vital that we ensure they and the public have accurate information on which they can make important decisions on their health and the health of others.

• Dr Khan is CEO at EMGuidance.