Opinion

CARTOON: Covid-19’s job losses carnage

24 June 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, June 24 2020
Wednesday, June 24 2020

Rising joblessness looms over Tito Mboweni's supplementary budget

Latest data underscores challenges facing the economy as Mboweni prepares to unveil his plan
Economy
12 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: The government cannot continue to be a well-paying jobs centre

The state needs to undo much of its thinking over the past few decades so it can tackle structural unemployment
Opinion
1 day ago

SA needs to focus on how Covid-19 is reshaping its labour market

Four areas of the labour market will require scrutiny in the coming months: the informal economy; turbulence and job churn; increasing capital ...
Opinion
2 days ago

State to hire retired health professionals to plug skills shortage gap

Minister says a database has been developed containing details of all available medical workers
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Please don’t shoot the messenger, Tito

If Mboweni is in the mood to stand against insanity then he has a chance to start when he presents the emergency Covid-19 budget tomorrow
Opinion
1 day ago
Tuesday, June 22 2020
Tuesday, June 22 2020

Most read

1.
LETTER: ANC is bent on destructive policies
Opinion / Letters
2.
Banks are turning a blind eye to Mozambique gas ...
Opinion
3.
LETTER: Zuma’s trial is chance for him, Mbeki, ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Sipho Maseko owes shareholders who ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Reserve Bank governor has made up ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.