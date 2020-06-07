Racist BEE is a betrayal of Nelson Mandela’s ideals

The government must abide by the wishes of our great former president, Nelson Mandela, as contained in our constitution, and remove all racist policies from the laws and government policies of SA.

The rights of all unemployed South Africans, as contained in the bill of rights, must be given back to them, especially the right to enter into contracts of employment with any employer they wish, on any terms and conditions they find acceptable.

During the lockdown all small businesses have not been treated equally. Officials have given benefits to some people and denied benefits to others based on their broad-based BEE (BBBEE) ratings. We know all too well what it means to be discriminated against. Discrimination leads to unnecessary suffering, destabilises relationships in the country, and harms the people. Discrimination is the cause of mass unemployment in the country.

BEE promotes domination of one race by another. Mandela has been betrayed and he will turn in his grave and curse those who promote racial tensions among his people. The Langeberg Unemployed Forum (LUF) finds BEE policies discriminating. We therefore call for the scrapping of the BBBEE Act.

Mandela said: “During my lifetime I have dedicated myself to this struggle of the African people. I have fought against white domination, and I have fought against black domination. I have cherished the ideal of a democratic and free society in which all persons live together in harmony and with equal opportunities. It is an ideal which I hope to live for and to achieve. But if needs be, it is an ideal for which I am prepared to die.”