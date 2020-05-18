Opinion

CARTOON: Brute force

18 May 2020 - 05:05 BRANDAN REYNOLDS
Monday, May 18 2020
Monday, May 18 2020

Judge pulls state up over its power tripping during lockdown

High court ruling reaffirms rights of all people in SA during state of disaster
National
17 hours ago

Court orders state to enable reporting of police and army abuse during lockdown

This is part of a high court judgment in an application brought by the partner of Collins Khosa, who was allegedly tortured and killed by law ...
National
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Lockdown love bubble bursts in a puff of smoke

Unflattening curve of arrests and U-turn on cigarettes drag the spotlight back onto the chaos in the ANC
Opinion
1 week ago

Close to 100 criminal charges laid against police officers in lockdown, MPs told

Incidents 'grossly undermine' the government's effort to curb the spread of virus, says SAPS strategic management chief
National
2 weeks ago

Iron fist: the SANDF and the killing of Collins Khosa

The case of Collins Khosa highlights the trust deficit faced by the SANDF as it takes a far bigger role in what could be one of SA’s deadliest wars ...
Features
2 weeks ago
Friday, May 15 2020
Friday, May 15 2020

Most read

1.
MICHAEL MORRIS: Private enterprise stands little ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Unanimity about a Reserve Bank ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Lockdown rules straight out of the Soviet ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
EDITORIAL: Business beyond Covid-19
Opinion / Editorials
5.
MARK CUTIFANI: More than before, miners must be ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.