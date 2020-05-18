CARTOON: Brute force

Prices may rise further as lockdown measures are lifted, analyst says
Suretyship has been an issue elsewhere and tweaks may be needed to the local programme
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan delivers scathing rebuke of business rescue practitioners' plan for a structured wind down
President is expected to provide more details on plans to ease the restrictions on the movement of people and goods
Resignation is related to a transaction she should have declared, but was not aware of
Business Day TV talks to Allan Gray chief investment officer Andrew Lapping about the effect of lockdown of SA’s economy
The group says it has a number of government contracts which should help offset risks posed by the pandemic
BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total are in step with EU’s efforts to transition to a lower-carbon economy, while Chevron and Exxon Mobil take different tack
Michael Schumacher wins the Austrian Grand Prix and Serena Williams claims the Rome Masters title
The brave new digital world of the early 2010s and startups wasn’t all it seemed
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.