WATCH: What lies ahead for SA’s shattered economy

Business Times contributing editor Hilary Joffe and a panel of journalists discuss stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed

30 April 2020 - 10:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/ZEFART

The team discusses how SA’s economy may recover, ahead of the partial reopening the economy. They also discuss which retailers are set to benefit from when lockdown level 4 begins on Friday.

It will take time and effort to fix SA’s ‘shattered’ economy, warns Ramaphosa

The pandemic could set back efforts to address poverty, underdevelopment and unemployment by many years, the president says
National
2 days ago

Economy will fall more as Covid-19 devastates US in first quarter

GDP fell at a 4.8% annualised rate in the first quarter, hampered by a sharp drop in consumer spending and a drawdown of inventory at firms
World
18 hours ago

BUSI MAVUSO: Let’s have a clear road map of how businesses will operate on level 4

Industries need regulations that spell out how to curb the spread of Covid-19
2 days ago

Moody’s downgrades outlook for SA’s banking system to negative

The ratings company's move comes as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak
Companies
2 days ago

TOM EATON: Not the flu, not Ebola, this virus forces us to flatten new curves

Ramaphosa needs to carry on making sweeping, difficult decisions as ending the lockdown will not mean SA returns to health
2 days ago

