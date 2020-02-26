It will be a national development pipe dream without values

The National Development Plan (NDP) vision 2030 will remain a pipe dream if there is no urgency in the professionalisation of the public service in SA. Building a capable state requires more than rhetoric.

The recent cabinet lekgotla and successive statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa on appointing qualified people to do the job is the start of building a capable and development- orientated state.

From the early days, the Public Service Commission (PSC) has advocated for a public service that is highly professional, and that only pays allegiance to the constitution and the people of the Republic.

Questions have been raised many a times on how public servants are appointed and the credibility of the process. Others have also associated some of the mediocrity playing itself out in government to sheer incompetence, unethical public servants, and political interference.

The truth of the matter is that the true path for a developmental state lies on its strong institutions, such as the public service, which must have the capability to design and implement development programmes of government successfully.

For any noble plans to produce the required results, we require capable and ethical professionals who can execute with precision, given the magnitude of the space in which we find ourselves.

Experts in the field of good governance and service delivery in developing economies often tell us that by 2023 countries in Africa should have achieved annual GDP growth rate of at least 7% compared to the 1.2% estimated by the SA Reserve Bank for 2020 recently.

While many of our problems are from scoring own goals, to change the status quo does not need any waving of a magic wand but simply to remain true to the values and principles of our constitution. This change of behaviour will cut through perceived complexity and provide an immediate solution to the challenges our country is facing.

Today, it gives us a great sense of pride that our voice has been heard, even though the announcement of the appointment of the head of public administration by the president commencing April 2020 comes late, when a lot of havoc has been wreaked.