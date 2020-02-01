A win for ethical veganism or missing the point entirely?

Four days later, a similar story ran in The Daily Star, with the headline “Vegan heartbroken after eating ‘meat-free’ KFC burger filled with chicken”. Much like the first article, the reporter goes on to explain that the unlucky patron had been a vegan for five years, and can no longer trust KFC. In the most telling part of the article, the “victim” is described as a “devout vegan” (although she denies being a “militant vegan”, a term that reveals a potential underlying public fear of a dangerous or radical veganism).

If veganism is a religion, such as Islam, the proper moral response is to respect vegans and to allow them the freedom to live according to their beliefs (as long as their vegan practices are compatible with the rights and freedoms of others). In effect, then, veganism is about vegans, and how they are treated. The glaring mistake here is that veganism is not about vegans, it is about the undeniable cruelty that forms part of the meat industry and factory farming.

It is also about the contribution of the meat industry to our climate crisis. To quote Greta Thunberg’s response to the singer Meat Loaf after he claimed that she has been brainwashed into believing there is a climate crisis: “It’s not about Meat Loaf. It’s not about me. It’s all about scientific facts.” In this case, we could say “It’s not about vegans. It’s about animals. It’s about the planet.”

This is something vegans themselves must still learn. It speaks to the impact vegans are having on public discourse that one can buy a novelty coffee mug that reads “In case I haven’t told you today, I’m a vegan”. But it is not a victory when the efforts of vegans lead to respect for vegans, instead of for animals and the planet.

Worse still, to the extent that veganism’s religious status robs it of its public persuasive force, this victory could be seen as a step backwards. One could not justify policy in parliament, a court of law or in public debate by citing the Bible, the Koran or the Torah. In a modern, liberal and democratic societies, the metaphysical claims and moral injunctions contained in these texts only apply to those who choose to adopt the religion.

Treating veganism as a religion could have the same effect, turning the strong ethical claims underpinning it effete. These claims are about our collective moral responsibilities towards non-human animals, the green virtues of “harmony with nature”, and the planetary debt we bequeath future generations. They do not only apply to those who sign up for a spiritual vegan experience.

Focusing on the legal rights of vegans and individual moral purity will, at best, result in employers being forced to offer a vegan option alongside its kosher, halaal and meat meals. Many animals (and the planet) are still harmed in the making of this concession.

• Engelbrecht is a research associate at the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University.