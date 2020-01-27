LETTER: Veganuary is not just for the privileged few

Andrea Burgener’s article began by firmly placing Veganuary within the heated topic of morality and lifestyle choices (“Being a vegan for the environment’s sake is full of contradictions”, January 15).

It then commits the same offence it accuses proponents of Veganuary of: shying away from nuance and complexities. By calling the campaign reductionist in nature, the article hopes to throw the baby out with the bathwater.

However — and this is a big one — protecting the sustainability of our planet by improving food systems is not a strategy that stemmed from vegans. Implying otherwise, while ignoring the burgeoning body of scientific evidence, is incredibly misleading to the public. Food security, environmental sustainability and biodiversity preservation have historically fallen within the scientific and academic domain.

To this day, it is shaped by scientists and researchers from many fields, which can be seen by the recent high-level forums that took place between leaders in human health, agriculture, political science and environmental sustainability.

These include the 2018 EAT-Lancet Commission on healthy diets from sustainable food systems and the 2019 National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine public forum on sustainable diets, food and nutrition.

The finding of those experts, who come from diverse backgrounds, disciplines, approaches and opinions confirms that moving towards a plant-based diet has significant environmental and health benefits.

The sustainability and health benefits of the plant-based diet interestingly coincide with the ideal of reducing the suffering of all sentient beings as far as practicable. The scientific consensus is in, and it isn’t good news for any business involved in animal agriculture which is determined to slow human progress instead of effectively adapting to changes in the marketplace.

The original opinion piece mentions a person giving up wearing shoes altogether once they learn that their favourite brand makes use of “sweatshops”. The comparison between “going vegan” and “going shoeless” is a poor one. The analogy hoped to imply that the decision to experiment with plant-based alternatives is too radical and causes oneself great discomfort for no real reason.

I struggle to interpret embracing incremental changes and trying alternatives for one month out of the year as radical. Especially, since the goal is to protect the very thing we rely on for our daily existence. To the contrary, identifying risks, researching alternatives and adapting our lifestyle choices to protect our families and society, and preserve our legacy, is fundamental human behaviour.

I’m more optimistic about people and give them greater credit. I do not believe that we crave simple solutions that lack nuance. As a species, humans have adapted and overcome great challenges for millennia by developing, adopting and maintaining complex environmental and social systems.

We have always been able to make individual choices that, when taken together, cause waves of positive change. For these choices to be effective, they have been based on the best knowledge available at the time, and not on principle alone. Adapting to environmental change through the basic action of deciding on what to put on the plate is simply the latest in a long line of human endeavours.

Veganuary is an ambitious initiative, which takes bold strides to tackle a seemingly insurmountable global challenge by respecting social complexities and cultural differences, while focusing its attention on one month of the year. I can’t think of a more compromising grass roots level initiative, which aims to avoid falling into the domain of a privileged few and offering information and advice to the majority of the population, giving them access to the health benefits of a plant-based diet.

Veganuary is an opportunity to better inform the public about food choices, open their minds to discover alternatives, and inspire them to make better food choices for themselves, their families, their communities and the very environments on which they depend.

Jean-Pierre Roux

Via e-mail