Life Being a vegan for the environment’s sake is full of contradictions Greenies giving up animal products ignores the fact that nature is not fundamentalist BL PREMIUM

Veganuary. It’s back. And being a vegan for January is bigger than ever.

As one of the fastest-growing social movements among the globe’s more privileged, veganism has garnered an increasing number of followers for environmental reasons. This is both bonkers and logical. Logical because in a time of crisis, we crave absolutes and clear answers; we shy away from nuance and complexity. Bonkers because veganism is by definition reductionist, fundamentalist and unbending, which is an odd tool to use in relation to nature.