Opinion IMRAAN VALODIA: Austerity will squeeze the life out of our economy Cutbacks and privatisation will not bring the only thing that can cure our ills: economic growth

The depth and scope of our current economic problems can have the effect of leaving one feeling despondent. How is the government going to solve the problems with government finances? How do we fix the state-owned enterprises (SOEs)? How do we get employment to rise?

The challenges seem overwhelming, and the government’s recent record of beginning to solve these problems does not inspire confidence.