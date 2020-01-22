Is new licensing regime for forex lipstick on a frog?

So far, the new regime is being met with cautious optimism by the local industry. Jimmy Moyaha, an independent consultant in the financial markets space, is clear that change is much needed.

“With this new regime it’s a real chance to clean up our industry — the local industry has gone through a difficult time recently, we have seen a lot of forex scams and it is very difficult for legitimate providers to conduct business in an environment where consumers are regularly getting scammed,” she says.

Having interviewed several local forex brokers, this is a recurring theme — that scams and bad brokers are damaging the industry. The more people read about forex scams, and the more people fall victim to unscrupulous brokers, the more the reputation of the industry suffers. And this is something legitimate brokers want to be put right as soon as possible.

As Moyaha points out: “We have a real opportunity here with the ODP licence to sweep out all of the junk that’s in the local industry and create a cleaner market. That’s why the ODP licence has been created, I believe — to clean out the bad apples and start again.”

Other brokers we talked to were less sure that the ODP licence is a good thing for the industry, not because new regulation isn’t needed, but because the new regulation is not built for the SA market and will be unenforceable.

One FSCA-regulated, award-winning brokerage would only speak to us on condition of anonymity. One of their concerns was that the FSCA had not engaged fully with the local industry before deciding on the new regulatory regime.

“Frankly, in our industry, the cost of compliance is very low — there is an incentive for business to try to circumvent whatever legislation has been put in place. So, anything apart from full engagement [with the forex broking industry] will end in a situation where the FSCA and the market players will be diametrically opposed, which will not end well for anyone,” the broker said.

“What are the advantages of this new regime? Because I don’t see much. I wish [the FSCA] had gone further, in terms of the suitability requirements for traders and the integration of trading records between market players.”

As it stands, the ODP licensing regime is still in the application phase, so it remains to be seen exactly what final form it will take. The FSCA is certainly planning a more transparent and better-regulated market, but the concern is that the new regime will be a redecoration rather than a complete overhaul, the broker said.