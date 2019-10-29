What SA can learn from the fall of a star fund manager

A failure in the oversight of a top fund manager in the UK has left investors and the industry there reeling from news that its greatest star of the last two decades is now a fallen one.

SA has recently witnessed poor governance too, but less money is at stake than in the UK.

Neil Woodford — once a manager who delivered market-beating returns so frequently he received a CBE for services to the economy and once managed £33bn — was recently fired and his £3bn Equity Income Fund is to be closed.

His performance record faltered in mid-2017 after a series of bad stock picks and uncertainty over the Brexit referendum, forcing him to sell larger, more liquid holdings in the Equity Income Fund and increase his holdings in illiquid, unlisted start-up companies. In June 2019, he was forced to suspend withdrawals from the fund, and in October the authorised corporate director decided not to reopen the fund, to the detriment of thousands of investors.

After Woodford left Invesco Perpetual, one of the largest investment managers in the UK, to start his own investment company, he drifted away from the investment style that had built his reputation: picking good listed companies able to pay good dividends. Instead, he began investing in smaller unlisted start-ups that can be very difficult to sell quickly.

Unlisted investments

At 10% of the fund, SA’s limit on unlisted securities is the same as it is for UK funds. However, Pieter Koekemoer, head of personal investments at Coronation, says SA funds rarely invest in unlisted equities the way Woodford did — they use debt instruments to invest in unlisted companies instead, he says.

But, he says, any assets in which managers invest — even listed ones — can become distressed and difficult to sell, as debt issued by African Bank did in 2014, and the suspension of shares of Tongaat Hulett did earlier in 2019.

SA investors are most likely to experience liquidity issues with bonds and investments in other parts of Africa, he says.