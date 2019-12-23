Defrauded! The reality of Ponzi and pyramid schemes in SA

SA is no stranger to scams, sadly. Fraudsters have taken billions from local people, not caring if they rip off the poor or elderly. J Arthur Brown stole around R1.5bn in pensioners money in the Fidentia scandal. Then there is the eye-bleeding fraud allegedly perpetrated by Barry Tannenbaum: R12.5bn disappeared from people’s wallets before he was done.

Huge Ponzi and pyramid schemes still happen today. In June 2019, a Durban couple appeared in court over a R1bn scheme and, just a month later, a Johannesburg businessman was arrested for his R100m Ponzi scheme. Fraudsters have corrupted even technology — experts warn against WhatsApp stokvel groups that are flourishing of late. Most of these are pyramid schemes.

The face of personal fraud

A special corner of hell should be reserved to the people who will rip off anyone — especially the poor. It would be easy to blame the victims, to say they should have known better. After all, these schemes usually make promises they could never realistically meet. But this logic underestimates the type of people who perpetrate such frauds.

“I really dislike it when victims are referred to as being greedy. It is almost as if we are victimising the victims again,” said Chad Thomas, CEO of IRS Forensic Investigations. “People behind Ponzi schemes are generally sociopaths. They are exceptionally good at getting people to part with their money. There is a reason we call these people con artists — they are confident and they are convincing.”

A perfect example is Khulubuse, played by the cherub-faced Desmond Dube in the Mzansi Magic drama, now streaming on Showmax, Impilo: The Scam. Dressed in a fancy suit, he charms his way into people’s lives and pockets. His estranged wife, Nokulunga (Sthandiwe Kgoroge), knows better — even when he arrived on her doorstep with groceries. Her neighbour croons over his BMW, but Nokulunga warns: “He probably stole it.”