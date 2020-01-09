Opinion

CARTOON: Home affairs gags refugees

09 January 2020 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Aaron Motsoaledi’s rules on refugees pander to xenophobes and dictators

The home affairs minister denies refugees the very liberties the ANC was accorded in their countries
Government tightens its grip on refugees and asylum seekers

Tough new regulations will constrain their movements and include a ban on them getting involved in any political issues
Narrative on migrants and ‘healthcare xenophobia’ is misleading

Despite a host of dire problems, the front-line healthcare providers studied were doing their best to offer health services to black African migrants
Many are to blame for the crime incorrectly called xenophobia

Of course apartheid played a part in today’s so-called xenophobia, writes Abdi Ismail Samatar, but so did the countries immigrants are fleeing
DAVID PILLING: Spirit of pan-Africanism bedevilled by spectre of xenophobia

Movement of people is essential to the new trade agreement if economies are to be lifted by the movement of goods
Wednesday, January 7 2020
Wednesday, January 7 2020

