To axe first-class or low-cost flying, that is the climate question

The question of who will have to cut back most on their polluting raises issues around economic growth and fairness: the top 10% of most frequent fliers took more than half of all flights from England in 2018, while almost half the population don’t fly at all. Airlines don’t even agree among themselves about whether to punish the business lounge elite or the weekend city breakers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) boasted this week that more than 4.5-billion passengers will have taken a flight in 2019 as tickets become ever cheaper.

The average return fare, adjusted for inflation and taxes, is almost two-thirds lower than it was 20 years ago. “Flying is freedom,” IATA’s Alexandre de Juniac intoned.

But even flying fanatics are no longer convinced that its growth should be unconstrained. Over-tourism in the Mediterranean has brought this to wider attention. When the environmental impact of a business isn’t priced in, there can be such a thing as too much freedom.

Ryanair makes the reasonable point that aviation taxes are a levy on the poor. Making flights more expensive will hurt those for whom €20 in new taxes, say, is the difference between flying and staying home. It’s fine to encourage people to take a train, but rail fares are often higher, and decent services are concentrated in richer European countries. A similar debate is raging in the car industry, where the cost of electric batteries could make small cars — often bought by the young and elderly — uneconomical.

Hence the budget airline Wizz Air Holdings struck a nerve with a video that calls for the business class cabins of its big legacy rivals to be banned. “We think you’re doing great … harm to our planet … Are all those empty seats worth the damage they cause?” the narrator asks.

Wizz is, of course, talking its own book; it doesn’t offer business-class. But in a carbon-constrained world, abolishing business- and first-class isn’t so outlandish. Because of their ability to sell out flights and cram passengers on-board, Wizz and Ryanair are Europe’s two most efficient airlines when measured on carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre traveled.

Naturally, the older carriers don’t see it that way. Ryanair’s promotion of tickets that cost less than €10 is “economically, ecologically and politically irresponsible”, according to Lufthansa CEO Carsten Spohr. KLM of the Netherlands is even encouraging consumers not to fly if they don’t have to.

The airlines still hope to find a way out of the impasse. EasyJet will offset the carbon produced by all its flights, for example, by paying to plant trees. That will cost the airline just £25m a year, equivalent to about 26p per passenger or £3 per tonne of carbon produced. But such measures haven’t always delivered the promised benefits and have been likened to the old Catholic practice of selling indulgences.

While the price of European carbon permits has risen above €20 a tonne, that’s probably too low to really affect ticket prices or encourage the use of expensive synthetic fuels. In 2019, Ryanair paid €115m for emission allowances, or less than €1 per passenger.

The green deal is billed as a “growth strategy” but nobody should pretend this won’t involve hard decisions. The noisy complaints are an industry realising its licence to expand and pollute is being revoked.

• Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies.

