A possible Ukraine-Russia compromise could be on the cards

Both presidents reiterated these positions at a press conference after the talks. Even so, the meeting wasn’t pointless. There’s an imperfect, middle-of-the-road solution that could be acceptable for all sides, and it drew closer this week.

In a short statement signed by the four leaders, Russia and Ukraine committed to a complete prisoner exchange by the end of the year, the pullback of troops in three “pilot areas”, and a total ceasefire. Such pledges have been made and broken before, but both Russia and Ukraine have better incentives to keep their ends of the bargain now.

Faced with domestic resistance to resolving the conflict as agreed in Minsk — that is, on Putin’s terms — Zelensky still needs to be able to say that he stopped the war. The prisoner exchange and the disengagement go a long way towards that goal. His strong motivation to prevent fighting makes life easier for the separatists and allows Putin to prod the EU to ease up on sanctions. He can only do that by ensuring the military provisions of the Minsk deal are followed to the letter then claiming the political conditions — the election and autonomy — are being impeded by Zelensky’s domestic concerns.

Both leaders agreed to work on the political terms before their next meeting. They’re unlikely to get anywhere on this, but if by March 2020 they make enough progress on military disengagement, it’ll be up to Macron and Merkel to decide if sanctions should be eased.

If they go for it, Europe will get another deep-frozen conflict such as the one in Moldova, where a pro-Russian enclave, Transnistria, is tolerated and largely integrated into the broader economy. There’s no fighting and no deaths, and life in Transnistria is no humanitarian disaster. Such a situation would let Zelensky claim success without getting overthrown, allow Putin to keep Ukraine out of Nato, and give Macron an opening to pursue his ambitious plans for reforming Europe’s security architecture.

If sanctions remain, Putin will make sure the ceasefire lapses again. That’s his leverage to keep Zelensky on the hook and France and Germany engaged.

The only interested party for which such a scenario would be unacceptable is the US. It wants to keep Russia engaged on as many fronts as possible: that way, it’s less of a threat to Nato and to American interests in the Middle East and Africa. But the US has become distracted from real-world Ukrainian affairs by the imaginary Ukraine of the impeachment proceedings. It’s not party to the process that led to this week’s meeting and will continue after it.

Perhaps it’s better that way. As long as people stop getting killed, geopolitics can take a backseat — and, this time, a ceasefire actually has a chance to hold, at least for a while.

• Bershidsky is Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist. He was the founding editor of the Russian business daily Vedomosti.

Bloomberg