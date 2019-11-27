CARTOON: Enjoy it while it lasts

The leading business cycle indicator fell to 103.2 in September from 103.8 in August, according to data from the Reserve Bank
It is critical that in the aftermath of a clear victory by prodemocracy forces in local elections, the government comes up with a progressive deal
The leading business cycle indicator fell an annual 1.6% in September, marking the 12th consecutive decline, alongside sliding business and consumer confidence levels
The ANC MP is charged with corruption, but is co-operating with the process, with the ANC and DA both believing the law should take its course
The bank aimed to pitch its new credit-card offering at lower-risk customers as part of its efforts to rebuild its loan book
Sibanye-Stillwater's takeover of Lonmin and waning interest from the government pose a threat to training operation
Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ them to testify at the impeachment hearing, but it’s a ‘Democratic scam’
Errol Sweeney had no time for prima donnas and was unimpressed by big-name stars
Along with an interesting dash of history, this local ingredient will bring the right amount of holiday cheer
