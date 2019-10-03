Profit for purpose is the way to change the farming landscape

According to the recently launched “Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) Baseline Agricultural Outlook 2019–2028”, SA’s agricultural sector needs to do more to support the targets of transformation, jobs, growth and land reform that have been set by the National Development Plan (NDP).

Prof Ferdi Meyer, a board member of the BFAP, has said that the future of the country’s agriculture sector will be dependent on the government and industry making the right policy and investment choices. Critical policy issues include land reform and farmer support; infrastructure and technology, including water infrastructure; increasing access for local farmers to major international agricultural markets; and developing statistical baseline information to understand activity within SA’s agricultural sector in terms of the entrants of small, black farms and transformation.

There has been very little activity in terms of the development of significant transformative initiatives in the sector. Although policy certainty may have put the brakes on the sector’s willingness to invest in transformation initiatives, there are a number of other challenges:

An acceleration in the trend towards larger, mega-farmers as the only real sustainable agricultural business model, which can be to the detriment of the larger communities within which they operate.

The ongoing challenges for small agri-enterprises (whether in primary production or services) to compete or collaborate meaningfully with larger enterprises and remain sustainable.

The need for scale as the prevailing competitive advantage to enable commercial farmers to get through the adversities of droughts, floods, market excess and many other unpredictabilities.

A limited pool of large, well-known, black institutional investors in the agricultural industry to provide a credible voice about what sustainable transformation in the sector should look like.

Radically reduced predictability of cash flows and income due to continual environmental, market and climate changes.

Limited opportunities for local communities (arguably having to choose between participating in the trend towards urbanisation, or remaining unemployed and in poverty with a dependence on social grants).

The market responds to these challenges by homing in on specifics and finding solutions for a particular aspect. For example, a common perception is that although commercial banks are providing support for small “black entrepreneurs”, arguably this might not lead to broader social and economic sustainability given that support is for smaller projects. Furthermore, there is no distinction between the evaluation of sustainable agri-products that require sophisticated skills, infrastructure and large amounts of starting capex, and other agricultural initiatives that are less capital-intensive. This could lead to many missed opportunities.

Collectively there is the need to lean into the current realities of farming in SA and find innovative ways to embrace and leverage these challenges; shifting from “profit above all” towards broader community inclusion and social value creation.

‘Profit for purpose’

The “profit-for-purpose model” becomes a compelling alternative, referring to businesses that are led by a mission to achieve social, community and environmental benefit through trading and by channeling a portion of their profits towards their mission. This is the business model that has been applied in a partnership initiative called Project Change in Limpopo, between family-owned farming enterprise Schoonbee Landgoed and black-owned investment firm, Thebe Investment Corporation.

Project Change consists of two recently developed farms with existing income, as well as a further acquisition of just less than 400ha of land with recognised water rights for further citrus and grape development; and three primary healthcare and educational facilities for the surrounding communities that will be deployed by mid-2020. It is anticipated that more than 1,200 new jobs will be directly created through the initiative with an estimated impact on 8,000 jobs throughout the complete value chain in the country. Significant funding via the Land Bank supports the project.

Addressing the primary healthcare and education needs of the communities was never conceptualised as a corporate social initiative initiative separate to the business but “baked” into the forecast commercial model. While this could foreseeably put pressure on the short-term financial returns to the shareholders, it ensures long-term sustainability for all stakeholders.