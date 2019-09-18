We are on track to meet one NDP goal: renewable energy

The National Development Plan (NDP) is designed as a blueprint to grow the economy, eliminate poverty and reduce inequality by 2030. More specifically, it calls for improving energy infrastructure in a sustainable way, increasing investments in energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions by diversifying the energy mix, and procuring at least 20GW of renewable energy by the stated deadline.

In addition, the NDP accentuates the revision of the national electrification plan to ensure 90% grid access by 2030, with the balance met through quality off-grid technologies.

While the introduction of renewable energy into the electricity system can be traced back as far as December 1998 with the white paper on energy policy, which articulated the objective to stimulate the introduction of renewable energy sources into the energy mix, the birth of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REI4P) is directly linked to the NDP.

The 2010 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) was launched with the aim of developing power projects that would add renewable energy to our country’s power system by 2030 and as a direct result of the NDP’s outcomes.

So, considering that the sector has just 10 years to go to deliver on the 2030 goal to connect 20GW of renewable power to the grid, it is a good time to reflect to see if all is on track, considering that just over 6.2GW of renewable power has been procured to date.

Looking at the procurement figures today, first we should take into account the latest IRP draft, which was said to be tabled at Nedlac. It made provision for 9,980MW of wind energy and 7,474MW of solar PV, which makes up a total of more than 17.5GW of new capacity of renewable power by 2030. If you add this to the already procured power we will have well over 20GW of renewable energy by 2030, which is heartening.

Of the list of outcomes that need to be realised at the end of the implementation period of the NDP, a number of them speak directly or indirectly to the implementation of renewable energy or the green economy.

Obviously, outcome six, which looks to create an efficient, competitive and responsive economic infrastructure network, is where the green economy is positioned to make the biggest contribution. However, the renewable energy sector is also positioned to contribute to outcome 10 in a meaningful way, namely protecting and enhancing our environmental assets and natural resources. The renewable energy sector is achieving this by providing clean energy and offsetting the need to use environmentally unfriendly energy sources such as coal.

Additionally, through the government’s REI4P, water savings of 42.8-million kilolitres have been realised from inception until the end of March 2019, as well as a 36.2-million tons of CO 2 equivalent emissions reduction (19.4Mt CO 2 from wind projects). These are very tangible achievements.

With the energy industry being the biggest driver of the SA economy, it makes sense that the sector provides the lever for existing and new green jobs, which speaks to two of the key NDP outcomes. The wind energy industry employs South Africans across a range of skills and creates a measure of “meaningful employment”.

We need to look beyond the concept of a “job”, which doesn’t capture all that is required for a successful development-orientated power sector transition. Sustainability of any one particular job, the working conditions and the level of contractual security provide key aspects. The 22 wind energy projects that have successfully become commercial operations have reported 1,996 job years, in addition to the 32,140 job years that are expected to be created over the operational lifespan of the full wind portfolio.

Lastly, let’s remember the former energy minister’s clear message when he addressed parliament last year: “Energy drives sustainable economic development and growth and should take its place at the centre of a growing economy as directed by the NDP 2030.”

• Ntuli is CEO of the SA Wind Energy Association.