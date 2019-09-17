HIGH COURT JUDGMENT
Rica ruling hailed as best safeguard against state spying
17 September 2019 - 05:10
In what has been described as the biggest victory for privacy advocates, a local court ruled that no South African is to be spied on by the state without eventually being informed.
Monday’s judgment by the high court in Pretoria also outlawed mass surveillance — an intricate spying and analysis of South Africans’ phone calls and text messages — as there is no legislation providing for it.
