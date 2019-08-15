Editing Allowed
WATCH: Can Steinhoff weather the litigation storm?
15 August 2019 - 09:39
Business Day TV’s Semeyi Zake and a panel of journalists discuss the stories making the news in the latest edition of Editing Allowed.
The team take a look at the reaction to the National Health Insurance bill, Steinhoff’s battle plan for looming lawsuits and why we are still nowhere near any resolution, seven years after Marikana.
