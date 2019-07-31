Opinion

CARTOON: Jabu Mabuza’s job monopoly

31 July 2019 - 05:03 Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday July 31 2019
Wednesday July 31 2019

Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

Investors and business see the hasty appointment as further evidence that the government remains flat-footed on Eskom
National
1 day ago

Eskom announces record R20.7bn loss

Despite successive bailouts, the utility cites lower earnings, increased finance costs and higher costs for primary energy, in particular coal, for ...
National
15 hours ago

Jabu Mabuza steps in as acting Eskom CEO

On Wednesday, current CEO Phakamani Hadebe will vacate his office after he resigned in May over health concerns
National
1 day ago

Eskom: Who has what it takes to do SA’s worst job?

With SA’s future hinging on the person who must be chosen to lead Eskom, the FM surveys the views of insiders and experts on who they think has what ...
Features
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Phakamani Hadebe fought ‘the unimaginable’ — and lost

Misdiagnosis of the power utility’s malaise led to the  wrong treatment
National
2 months ago
Friday July 26 2019
Friday July 26 2019

Most read

1.
TOM EATON: Cut the hysteria — Derek Hanekom is no ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Cement imports are a concrete threat to embattled ...
Opinion
3.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Eskom is cannibalising the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CAROL PATON: Despondent South Africans trigger ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: Estina con exposes the lie that ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.