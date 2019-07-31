CARTOON: Jabu Mabuza’s job monopoly

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Lin Songtian’s accusations of human rights abuses — on the eve of trade talks — signal a more assertive and vocal Beijing
The heavily indebted power utility announces a record annual loss of R20.7bn
Governing party’s national executive committee spends most of its four-day meeting discussing internal squabbles, writes Ranjeni Munusamy
Some factors influencing the recent trading update from AG Barr, such as lower sugar regulations, will resonate with SA soft drinks manufacturers and their customers
President’s plan to create 275,000 jobs a year seems unlikely as SA’s unemployment rate climbs to an 11-year high
SPONSORED | Gestalt weighs in on the most notable amendments
After weeks of talks the two countries strike a deal for SA's power utility to provide electricity to its neighbour
A Swiss judge overrules a temporary suspension on the IAAF’s controversial testosterone-curbing rules
The Museum of Future Experiences creates a VR-enabled alternate universe based on your innermost thoughts
