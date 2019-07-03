SOE directors should be appointed in transparent process

President Cyril Ramaphosa set a precedent in 2018 when he decided to depart from the previous practice and set up an advisory panel to oversee the process of appointing the new national director of public prosecutions.

Currently, the power to appoint and remove a CEO of an SOE is bestowed on the board, in consultation with the relevant cabinet minister. The board members are themselves generally appointed by the relevant ministers in a rather opaque process that is based in part on the ministers’ discretion.

A transparent and competitive process similar to that of the JSC would help achieve two important goals: ensuring that whoever emerges as the suitable candidate is a person the public can have confidence in; and that only fit and proper candidates are considered.

Though "fit and proper" generally refers to an individual with integrity and high ethical standards, a public interview process would also sift out those who may be ethical but lack the requisite experience to lead such large corporations. Being ethical and possessing the requisite skills and experience are not mutually exclusive.

In the past, and probably even now, some parastatal directors have had only one of these two qualities. This pitfall has contributed to some of the crises that continue to bedevil many of our ailing SOEs.

During my five-year tenure as Eskom spokesperson, I couldn’t help but conclude that some of the board members were out of their depth when it came to governance issues, and that Eskom was probably their first or biggest assignment.

Based on the evidence that has been submitted to the state capture commission and the parliamentary inquiry, it looks as though some of Eskom’s executives and senior managers took advantage of this gap to enrich themselves, their family members and politically connected individuals. Hopefully, the truth will come out in the fullness of time.

Similarly, some of Eskom’s CEOs, including some of the interim CEOs, were seemingly not yet ready for the rigours that accompany such a position. Their weaknesses were similar to those exploited by those who wanted to capture the state and siphon the resources of the country.

In one instance, Eskom sent two contradictory letters to McKinsey and Trillian, the first demanding that they pay back the R1.6bn that was unlawfully paid to them, and the second saying there was no need to pay back the money. It was only after the current board was appointed and rescinded the second letter that McKinsey was essentially forced to pay back about R1bn of their share.

The high court has recently ruled that Trillian must pay back the remaining R600m.

One of the unintended but welcome consequences of a transparent interview process would be the appointments of executives and non-executives who do not owe their positions to the ministers to whom their SOEs report.

This process would also assist in addressing the perceived or real notion of political interference by some cabinet ministers.