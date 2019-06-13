EDITORIAL: Only a deep rethink can save mining

However, fast forward to 2017 when the third iteration of the charter was released by the controversial mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane, the ownership level was pushed up to 30% among a broader changes.

The industry had in the runup to 2017 consulted broadly with organised labour, communities and other organisations to come up with an alternative to the charter. Its hopes of a different approach to transforming the industry were dashed by Zwane, who had, the chamber argued in court papers, largely ignored its inputs.

When Gwede Mantashe, a battle-scarred veteran of the National Union of Mineworkers, the SA Communist Party and the governing ANC, took over from Zwane in early 2018 and scrapped Zwane’s charter and avoiding a damaging court case, the industry hoped for the best.

However, Zwane’s charter formed the basis for talks and, while there were concessions on some key points, the 30% remained intact along with a number of other clauses that the Minerals Council SA has taken to court for review.

It was Zwane’s comment about providing the much-sought-after regulatory certainty that underpinned the broader inability of the government to truly comprehend the fundamental need for certain policies and regulations and the need for those to be good laws.

It was the breaking of the commitment around the 26% that scuppered investors’ views of SA’s mining sector because at that minute all assumptions of long-term stability, particularly around the contentious issue of ownership, fundamentally changed, argued Leon.

With the charter now regarded by the department as a “quasi-legislative” document that the minister can change at any time and put in any clauses the department fancies, it has done exactly the opposite of Mantashe’s stated intention of bringing regulatory stability to the industry.

As Paul Miller, a former banker specialising in mining and now head of an investment fund, points out: “Show me charter four and charter five and then I’ll make an investment decision. It’s been changed once and now the way is clear for it to be changed again and again. Where’s the certainty in that?”

With investments in exploration, mine development and operations running to decades this uncertainty means that nobody involved in mining funding can definitively say what the next five, 10 or 15 years looks like in terms of the mounting obligations placed on the sector’s participants.