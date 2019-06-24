Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s Iran folly

24 June 2019 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Monday June 24 2019
Monday June 24 2019

Iran warns war would spread across Gulf and threaten US troops

Senior Iranian military commander’s warning comes after US President Donald Trump said he would impose further sanctions
World
14 hours ago

Threat of US military strike against Iran sends global markets down

The New York Times says Donald Trump approved military strikes against Iran on Friday in retaliation for the downing of an unpiloted surveillance ...
Markets
2 days ago

‘I am in no hurry,’ says Donald Trump after halting retaliatory strike against Iran

Trump said he stopped a military strike because such a response to Iran's downing of a US drone would have caused a disproportionate loss of life
World
2 days ago

Iran denies downing US drone and says there ‘will be no war’

But the US says a mine used in a tanker attack ‘strikingly bears a resemblance to Iranian mines’ and that it has damning ‘biometric information’
World
3 days ago
Friday June 21 2019
Friday June 21 2019

Most read

1.
RON DERBY: Old Mutual falls into SOE graft trap
Opinion
2.
The ‘big four’ grocers are not guilty as charged
Opinion
3.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: An education system that ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
4.
LETTER: Zindzi Mandela does SA a favour
Opinion / Letters
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Sona, yet so far: straight talk but ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.