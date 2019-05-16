Uber’s late IPO should be a warning for other unicorns

Uber’s botched market debut has a lesson for other unicorns: don’t wait so long to go public.

Companies have more access to private capital than ever before, and many are putting off the scrutiny of public markets for as long as possible. There are 349 unicorns, or private companies valued at $1bn or more, around the world, according to research firm CB Insights. By avoiding public markets, those unicorns are forgoing critical feedback about their progress — feedback that fawning private investors are unlikely to provide and that Uber could have used sooner. Changes are easier when a company is smaller and more nimble.

Instead, Uber learned only in recent days that the market isn’t as enamoured with it as it believed. Morgan Stanley, the lead underwriter in Uber’s initial public offering (IPO), suggested last year that the ride-hailing company could be worth as much as $120bn. By that yardstick, Uber must have viewed the $75.5bn valuation at its IPO as a fire sale, but it turns out the market thinks it’s worth even less.

The stock is down 8.4% since Friday’s IPO up to the close on Wednesday, bringing its market value to $69bn. That’s roughly in line with Uber’s private valuation of $62.5bn in 2015, which probably isn’t a coincidence. Some big questions began swirling around Uber about that time, and hiding behind private investors allowed it to ignore many of them — until now.

In December 2014, questions arose about Uber’s process for screening drivers after a passenger in India accused one of rape. In June 2015, taxi drivers and their supporters protested across France, blocking roads and attacking suspected Uber drivers — a preview of protests that erupted later in other countries. That same month, the California Labour Commission ruled that Uber drivers were employees, not independent contractors, challenging the company’s business model.

Then came questions about Uber’s integrity. In July 2016, a federal judge found that Uber “engaged in fraudulent and arguably criminal conduct” when it hired an investigator to snoop on a plaintiff in a lawsuit. In February 2017, a former Uber engineer publicly complained about a toxic and sexist environment at the company, and the New York Times described it as “an aggressive, unrestrained workplace culture.”