Uber’s IPO flop puts spoke in wheel of SoftBank

Tokyo — On Thursday, as his company booked a $3.8bn gain from its stake in Uber Technologies, CEO Masayoshi Son told SoftBank Group investors that their time has finally come. Instead, they are still waiting.

The day after Son’s earnings presentation, SoftBank slid 5.4% and fell again on Monday, as dropping as much as 4.9%. Uber’s initial public offering (IPO) was a flop with shares sliding on the first day of trading, at the same time the US and China escalated tensions over their trade dispute.

SoftBank has lost about $9bn in market value despite reporting last week that profit more than tripled thanks to the valuation gain from its stake in the US ride-hailing giant.

Son has been remaking SoftBank Group from primarily a telecommunications operator into a technology investment firm, and his $100bn Vision Fund has begun to show promise as a major contributor to earnings.

SoftBank’s stock had rallied almost 60% in 2019 ahead of the earnings. But the slide in the past two trading days shows SoftBank will also now be vulnerable to the bad news from Son’s investment portfolio, as well as the good.

Uber opened at $42, or 6.7% below its $45 IPO price. Shortly after, it slid to $41.06. While the company briefly reclaimed almost all its losses by early afternoon, the comeback proved short-lived.

“Uber’s debut didn’t quite live up to the expectations, and that’s why some investors are selling,’’ said Tomoaki Kawasaki, an analyst at Iwai Cosmo Securities.

“It’s too early to tell how sensitive SoftBank will be to Uber’s price moves going forward. But even if they fall some, that doesn’t have a direct impact on Vision Fund profits,” Kawasaki said.

The Vision Fund and SoftBank’s own Delta Fund contributed ¥1.26-trillion ($11.5bn) to profit in the fiscal year ended March 31, or slightly more than half of the total. Investments in 29 companies showed an increase in fair value, while 12 reported a decline.

In addition to Uber, SoftBank also booked a ¥203.4bn valuation gain from its stake in Guardant Health, which went public in October, and a ¥154.2bn gain on India’s Oyo. It also recorded a ¥222.6bn loss due to the share price decline in Nvidia.

