Data subjects, aka humans, deserve over-sight by humans

Section 71(2) provides for exceptions to the prohibition on decision-making based on automated processing. The exceptions do not apply if the decision: “(a) has been taken in connection with the conclusion or execution of a contract and (i) the request of the data subject in terms of the contract has been met, or (ii) appropriate measures have been taken to protect the data subject’s legitimate interests; or (b) is governed by a law or code of conduct in which appropriate measures are specified for protecting the legitimate interests of data subjects.”

The appropriate measures adopted to protect the data subject’s legitimate interests must provide them with an opportunity to make representations about a decision that has been made in terms of section 71(1) (automated decisions, which provide a profile of a person). Furthermore, the responsible party must provide a data subject with sufficient information about the underlying logic of the automated processing of the information relating to them to enable them to make representations.

This requirement of “underlying logic” is very important to the data subject’s representations, since it will presumably give the data subject a good indication of the purpose of the profiling.

Duties and restrictions

Popia does not prevent the use of analytics in decision-making or research as such, but it does provide for certain duties and restrictions, which could, among other things, relate to the de‑identification of personal information. Practically, this might require that certain information will be redacted or, in fact, removed in totality, or it may require that a separate database be created for purposes of testing new systems, or for purposes of analytics.

It might seem clear, simple and something that can be done with little effort, but what makes this more difficult is that data — personal information — is often collated from multiple sources. All data and all sources are subject to Popia and the transfer of personal information between data sources requires both protected, secure channels and encryption. While it might seem straightforward, the potential for errors in collating data, encrypting data, transferring data, and decrypting data for processing makes processing data both complex and highly susceptible to error or breach.

Automated decision-making is becoming far easier in a world in which algorithms and AI enables speedy conclusions. Data subjects have the right to question significant decisions that affect them that have been made on a solely algorithmic basis. While it’s not yet clear how this right will work in practice, in theory it provides for an objection by a data subject and this should indeed be provided for in case of biased data and poor algorithms.

In a business world, evolving rapidly, where all companies are confronted with the fourth industrial revolution, new and better ways of doing business, and Popia, it is important to be able to evaluate the legal risks that automated processes could create in terms of Popia.

• Burger-Smidt is a director at Werksmans Attorneys.