Business must unite to develop an action agenda after the election

In SA we have also seen the reality of growing discontent among those citizens who are excluded from the economic process, whether through unemployment, persistent poverty or continued deprivation. Whether the bulk of the blame is attributed to SA’s apartheid history, widespread corruption, poor delivery, wrong policies or business malpractice, the overall situation nonetheless continues to pose a serious threat to social stability. Where institutional failure is the culprit in SA, it remains in the interest of business in the long run to help identify remedies that will promote consensual stability.

There is overwhelming evidence of the highly destructive consequences, both in the public and private sectors, of rules of good governance not being followed, of a lack of accountability or of implementation failing to deliver positive outcomes.

In recent years many good institutions in SA have sagged and sometimes collapsed under the weight of corruption, racism, careerism and patronage. A favourable climate for corruption is also created through excessive government intervention, where huge discretionary powers are given to bureaucrats and politicians to decide policy without effective checks and balances. We have seen what temptations abound. And as experience with certain key state-owned enterprises such as Eskom has sadly demonstrated, development without efficiency tests ultimately leads to collapse since such structures are intrinsically brittle.

No responsible business person or commentator would see the phenomena of state capture, corruption or corporate scandals like the Steinhoff debacle as consistent with any legitimate model of private enterprise, or compatible with a system that must hold accountable the state and other stakeholders, including business. Crony capitalism favours the few, not the many, and inevitably becomes a source of alienation, discontent and even anger. Unless there is deeper corporate soul-searching on these matters in SA, public confidence in “capitalism” will suffer another setback.

There are many reasons why legitimate business should therefore seriously ponder how it can best influence the post-election national agenda by extending the boundaries of its collective thinking. This means widening and deepening its existing laudable initiatives on, for example, small business, youth unemployment and skills development to also tackle other key elements of future renewal and inclusive growth. If business is to seize this strategic moment and develop a priority-led action agenda, there are at least five broad areas that could help to drive a consolidated and upgraded post-elections agenda.

First, there should be less duplication in organised business. Business should speak with a more unified voice if it wants to enlarge its sphere of influence and have a greater impact on the future course of events. Currently there is a cacophony of acronyms representing business. President Cyril Ramaphosa recently told the Black Business Council that “we need to prioritise unity within organised business. Fragmentation within the business community does not serve the interests of business, nor does it serve the interests of broader society.” Collaborating in crafting a more substantial post-elections business agenda may well help to facilitate this process.