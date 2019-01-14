CARTOON: Zuma, anti-corruption saboteur

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
With the first interest-rate decision of 2019 due this week, the monetary policy committee would have been watching happenings at the Fed with interest
Analysts have warned that the manifesto points to uncertainty about the party’s commitment to the Bank’s independence
It is clear the faction aligned to Jacob Zuma continues to have its sights set on the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank
The acquisitions of online retailers YOOX Net-a-Porter and Watchfinder have helped sales increase 25%
Analysts are forecasting the monetary policy committee will leave the repo rate unchanged amid improved growth
Trade wars and, particularly, China’s slowdown are starting to ripple around the buying world, affecting transport to top-end handbag sales
Runner-up claims he in fact won by a landslide over the official winner
'I was disappointed and sad, a little bit shocked, to know now that we’re going to lose him at some point,' says Roger Federer
Google puts on a show at Las Vegas electronics fair as it takes on Alexa and Siri
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.