Don’t miss out on the sub-Saharan African investment boat

As investors we are all aware of the need to diversify our exposure. Diversification reduces the volatility of our investment returns and has the benefit of not putting all your eggs in one basket. It is for this reason that the prudential limits for South African investors allow offshore investments of 30% within a pension fund (or other product managed under Regulation 28) with an additional 10% allowance for Africa excluding SA.

There are many misconceptions about Africa and African investing. One of the common remarks we hear when introducing Africa to potential investors is: “I know, this is a high-risk investment with a high potential return.”

Yet if we use the MSCI Index for Africa excluding SA and compare the returns and volatility of this index to a range of other global indices, this is simply not true. Over the long term, African equity markets (excluding SA) have outperformed developed, emerging and frontier markets and the S&P 500 Index. In addition, the volatility of these returns has been similar to those for developed markets and less than that those of emerging markets as a whole and the JSE.

Over the three months to the end of October 2018, the JSE declined 8.8% compared to -1.3% in Africa excluding SA and -2% for the MSCI emerging markets index (all returns in rand). Having exposure to Africa would thus have reduced your declines in the period.

Of course, no-one would invest in Africa, or any asset for that matter, based on historic returns, even though African returns have been good. Investors need to believe that the continent has improving economic growth, better business environments and more stable politics.

This is another area where misconceptions arise. The news pertaining to Africa typically focuses on the worst issues and incidents that occur on the continent. A foreigner whose main source of information is the news media would conclude that the continent is characterised by violence, political instability and weak governance.