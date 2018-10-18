There’s a strong case for manufacturing, but business and state need to get behind it

The benefits of manufacturing to economic development, job creation and prosperity are widely accepted. In SA, manufacturing is a driver of tertiary education, contributes 12% of total jobs and provides the base load and scale for key infrastructure utilities such as electricity, rail and municipalities.

Manufacturing possesses important multiplier effects in terms of value addition to the economy, job creation, export earnings and tax revenue generation. It helps to develop world-class mining equipment and capabilities, it processes SA’s natural resources and drives innovation.

But its positive contribution is under threat and declining. Despite SA’s current trade surplus, our manufacturing sector is experiencing a trade deficit. Since 2002 manufacturing imports have exceeded manufacturing exports, and manufacturing as a percentage contribution to GDP declined from 24% in 1980 to just under 13% in 2016, with increased competition from imports as one of the driving factors as imports have increased. International experience shows that for SA’s stage of economic development, manufacturing should contribute at least double its current percentage to GDP.

While manufacturing provides employment for 1.8-million people, being 12% of SA’s 16.1-million total jobs or 39% of the 4.6-million jobs in the real economy (manufacturing, agriculture, utilities, mining and construction), there are currently 300,000 fewer manufacturing jobs than prior to the financial crisis in 2008. According to the World Bank, the sector has by far the largest indirect job creation component. For every job directly created in manufacturing, another 3.8 are indirectly created, reducing the fiscal cost of creating a job by 21%. Some economists calculate the indirect job multiplier to be as high as 5-8, making manufacturing by far the most attractive sector for job creation.

It follows that a greater share of GDP from manufacturing will lead to job creation in manufacturing and other upstream and downstream sectors. So what is to be done?

The first priority is to prevent further deindustrialisation, arrest job losses and stabilise SA’s industrial base. To increase utilisation of capacity and the demand necessary to underpin new investment, additional demand for manufactured goods must be created. Deliberately buying local is an important driver in creating economies of scale for locally manufactured goods, expanding local markets. This requires business and the government to visibly support locally produced goods, provided cost and quality are competitive. Retailers should commit to clear labelling of products so that consumers can make informed choices.

Creating additional demand for local goods is the key to a virtuous cycle that promotes economic growth. This includes having state preferential procurement policies, attaining a supportive international trade position through assertive trade policies, and the private sector supporting local industry in its own procurement practices.

While domestic demand is not sufficient to sustain industry, it is a good base from which to build a dynamic export industry. Stimulating domestic demand will boost investor confidence, particularly when coupled with policy certainty, supportive regulation and competitive incentives, but to be effective would need to be accompanied by appropriate supply-side measures to lower the cost base of manufacturers.

Government purchasing power through public procurement contributes 15%- 25% to GDP and is a lever to promote local industrial development. The 2017 public procurement regulations allow the department of trade & industry to designate specific industries where only locally manufactured products that meet the minimum threshold for local content will be considered.

Organs of state must include local content requirements in their bid invitations, declaring bids that fail to meet the required local content as unacceptable. The government needs ongoing communication of the importance of local procurement to the wide range of public procurement entities and must deal effectively with noncompliance.

SA must actively pursue import replacement/localisation and promote collaboration between producers across value chains to enhance in-country value addition, particularly in the agroprocessing, platinum, manganese and steel value chains. SA’s economy is hugely reliant on exporting raw materials and intermediate goods. We import capital and consumer goods often made from the same raw materials that we exported. The value addition to raw materials by manufacturing processes is therefore lost to the economy, as are opportunities to create jobs and investment.

Effective implementation requires collaboration between the state and industry, and end-consumers need to understand that the purchase of locally manufactured goods ultimately results in money flowing back into the country’s economy.

• Rodseth is executive director of The Manufacturing Circle.