Purse strings and power: Sassa cards’ surprise benefits empower women

Effectively, many grant recipients were left with little to nothing at the beginning of the month.

This is an alarming situation in the context of already high household debt levels and declining savings. Financial inclusion can have unwanted consequences.

New research by Research on Socio-Economic Policy at the economics department of Stellenbosch University focuses on some unintended benefits of the Sassa card. The programme facilitated payment from the government to poor people and changed the way households functioned. The findings reveal that the Sassa card helped on multiple fronts.

Most of the new bank accounts have been opened by women. Internationally, women have lagged behind men in access to financial services and it is the same in SA.

Social grants have inadvertently changed this by providing the poorest in society with financial services. About 12-million of the 17-million social grants are child support grants paid to children’s caregivers, who are still predominantly women. A large proportion of Sassa cards went to women, and the bank accounts they opened have profound implications for how poor women transact and integrate into economic life.

The data also show poor women who report obtaining a new bank account between 2004 and 2014 gained decision-making power in their homes. They were more likely to become the person in the household who decides about day-to-day purchases or how cash is spent. No similar change occurred among men or women who already had bank accounts, so the shift can be attributed to financial inclusion.

Grants paid in cash are easily spent by any member of the household, regardless of the intended recipient.

But grants paid into bank accounts are protected by PINs and controlled by recipients, so more women gained financial independence and could exercise control over money.

Women’s autonomy over their money often translates into better outcomes for children. All in all, financial inclusion has altered the gender balance in poor South African households.

However, the benefits for women extend beyond their homes. The gains in autonomy also allow women to enter the labour market. Over the past five decades the labour force across the world has undergone a shift to "feminisation". SA is no exception: women have become increasingly independent and entered the workplace in large numbers since the 1960s.