Belief in redistribution has devastated growth

As a majority of South Africans get by on less than R40 per day, there should be broad consensus to make poverty reduction the country’s top priority. Yet today’s contorted policies and debates spotlight how elusive such a consensus is. By way of comparison, trends suggest that by 2030 extreme poverty is likely to decline to 3% globally — excluding sub-Saharan Africa where, as in SA, poverty is rife and rising.

Poverty far outranks other economic priorities. When rich or high-growth countries contend with stark income disparities, that is vastly different from SA’s plight, in which most young adults are unlikely to ever be formally employed or escape poverty. Increasing the number of black managers and executives should be an adjunct to spurring growth. Instead, politically opportunistic quotas have impeded prospects for broad prosperity.

SA must integrate far more meaningfully within the global economy, yet this domestic-global disconnect stems from a society-wide disconnect between politics and economics. Implicit in the midst of the 1990s political transition was a commitment to spur upliftment through redistribution. How this was to be accomplished was, as they say, “to be determined”.

Managing redistribution always needed to be a moderate part of the growth equation. Rather, unchecked political dynamics allowed overindulged redistribution reflexes to devastate growth prospects. Belief in redistribution unites disparate elements of the ANC and it is popular among the majority of voters who are poor. Excessive faith in redistribution has also been a gateway to discredited ideologies, along with favouring narrow interests, thus flattening long-term growth prospects.