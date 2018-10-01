MMUSI MAIMANE: Mbeki working paper matches DA’s unwavering approach to land issue

SA’s history of racial dispossession has left the country with skewed patterns of ownership that exclude most black South Africans from access to and ownership of land. This must be fixed, there can be no doubt about that. We believe in giving every South African the right and opportunity to own property of their own. Secure private ownership gives people the chance to put a foot on the ladder of real intergenerational wealth building. Home ownership lends dignity, pride and a sense of shared stake in the country and its fortunes.

South Africans aspire to property ownership. This is confirmed by polling released this week by the Institute of Race Relations, which found that a full 90% of voters of all races "strongly opposed" or "somewhat opposed" expropriation if it were to apply to property they may own.

The way the ANC has approached land redress is, as the Mbeki Foundation puts it, "‘narrow, racialistic and chauvinist". It is less about justice and more about cynical division for electoral ends — about pitting one group against another. This approach mirrors that of the apartheid government and is antithetical to our project of building a united, nonracial and prosperous SA.

The unavoidable truth remains: the constitution is not an impediment to meaningful land redress. Rather it is the lack of government implementation of the constitution. In short, we have a lack of political will by the ANC to achieve redress. This constitution is now being scapegoated for this failure, with potentially profoundly negative consequences for nation building.

There is no denying that the manner in which we seek to achieve redress and justice in relation to land is complex. This is appreciated by stakeholders across the board. Yet it seems the more complicated our challenges become, the simpler the proposed solutions are.

It is not a binary, either/or choice. Nonracialism is the bedrock on which we will bring all South Africans together. And without real, meaningful redress, we will not bring all South Africans together. Both the principles of redress and nonracialism are crucial to the challenge of building one SA for all.

This is important as the ANC is seemingly willing to sacrifice nonracialism and nation building at the altar of populist political expediency. It is this that I reject in its entirely. It is dangerous and destructive.