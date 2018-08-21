CARTOON: The cost of state capture

West Texas Intermediate edges up, but Brent is slightly weaker as market sentiment remains cautious over demand outlook
Minister details plan to get rid of corruption and bring good governance, based on separation of powers, writes David Lewis
Land Bank chair sets out potential ‘grim consequences’ of a poorly executed land reform policy
DA stands by Mncwango in a R1.5m suit over claims Dube-Ncube was involved in irregularly awarding R15m in tenders to her husband’s company, Brand Partners
The furniture retailer in the midst of an accounting scandal twice failed to pass the bad news on to investors as required by the JSE’s listing rules
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has called on banks and insurers to co-operate with local governments
Asia’s richest man was in SA in August to launch a $10m fund for entrepreneurs in Africa
Unrest began when five opposition legislators were arrested and two allegedly tortured
Coach Erasmus expects a huge challenge in Mendoza and plans four or five changes to team
Alcohol-based replacements for water may fuel bacteria proliferation, write Wilmot James and Madeleine Thomson
