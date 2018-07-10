CARTOON: Stalingrad

Gerbrand Smit from NeFG Fund Management and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss talk to Business Day TV about their stock picks of the day
Bribery and corruption investigation might force the Switzerland-based group to dial back fearless culture, write Neil Hume, David Sheppard and Henry Sanderson
Former Denel chairman Daniel Mantsha, a well-known Gupta associate, was implicated in a tranche of leaked e-mails in 2017
The party struggles to oust two of its mayors in Western Cape stronghold
Business Leadership SA CEO Bonang Mohale talks to Business Day TV about his views on Mckinsey and its role in state capture
Mining and manufacturing output are expected to bring bad news for SA’s economic growth in the second quarter
Merchantec’s CEO confidence index has fallen back to pre-Ramaphosa levels of 47.4, with almost half of CEOs surveyed scoring him an adequate five out of 10
LCG senior market analyst Jasper Lawler talks to Business Day TV about Britain’s muddled exit from the EU
‘It feels amazing. I’ve been close so many years and failed so many times,’ says a jubilant Na after winning his first PGA Tour event
National Arts Festival has many different ways to look at male behaviour and how violence affects women, writes Anton Krueger
