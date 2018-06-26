Ramaphosa throttles back Jacob Zuma’s legal aid

Former president Jacob Zuma’s court bid to stop his criminal trial from going ahead suffered a major setback after the government refused to guarantee funding for his attempts to thwart the process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has stressed that he has not agreed to blanket funding of Zuma’s planned multiple court challenges to the legality of his corruption prosecution, while he awaits the outcome of court challenges to Zuma’s continued legal funding by the state.

Instead, Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, said the Presidency had agreed to pay for the costs of Zuma’s actual trial defence.

The former president will have to convince the state attorney that he is entitled to legal funding for any cases that are not directly linked to the actual corruption case against him.

