National

Ramaphosa throttles back Jacob Zuma’s legal aid

The Presidency says it has agreed to pay for Zuma's trial defence, but not the costs of his various court challenges

26 June 2018 - 05:09 KARYN MAUGHAN
Jacob Zuma. Picture: 123RF
Jacob Zuma. Picture: 123RF

Former president Jacob Zuma’s court bid to stop his criminal trial from going ahead suffered a major setback after the government refused to guarantee funding for his attempts to thwart the process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office has stressed that he has not agreed to blanket funding of Zuma’s planned multiple court challenges to the legality of his corruption prosecution, while he awaits the outcome of court challenges to Zuma’s continued legal funding by the state.

Instead, Ramaphosa’s spokeswoman, Khusela Diko, said the Presidency had agreed to pay for the costs of Zuma’s actual trial defence.

The former president will have to convince the state attorney that he is entitled to legal funding for any cases that are not directly linked to the actual corruption case against him.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: State limits funding of Zuma’s legal bills

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

 

Jacob Zuma still seeks clarity on state paying legal bills

The former president claims that without state funding he does not have the means to defend himself in court
National
15 days ago

Jacob Zuma graft case postponed to clear up funding issues

The graft case against former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed to July 27 and will be moved to the High Court in Pietermaritzburg
National
17 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Precedents may work in Jacob Zuma’s favour

Precedents may make it tough for the NPA as Zuma fights his fees dispute
National
18 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Why Jacob Zuma is not entitled to legal aid

Legal Aid SA is mandated through the Constitution to "help the poor get tax-funded legal assistance". Zuma certainly does not fall into this ...
National
19 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa limits funding of Jacob Zuma’s legal ...
National
2.
Joint team to examine troubled SOEs’ needs
National
3.
Ramaphosa throttles back Jacob Zuma’s legal aid
National
4.
Sugar industry to protest against imports shock
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.