Opinion

CARTOON: Erdogan's sweeping win

26 June 2018 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday June 26 2018
Erdogan, ruling AK Party dominate Turkish elections

The official vote count in Turkey’s election is way off that of the secular Republican People’s Party challenger 
Rand loses ground as Turkish lira’s rally fades in volatile trade

The Turkish currency gained ground earlier following Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s re-election, but analysts warn that emerging-market sentiment remains ...
Turkish election rallies rand

The rand strengthened with the Turkish lira at the weekend, going under R13.40/$ on Sunday, while Asian stocks are down ahead of the JSE’s ...
US pastor denies terror links in Turkey coup trial

Strained relations between the US and Nato member Turkey centre on US support for PKK Kurdish militia in Syria — at the heart of accusations in ...
Erdogan and Putin mark the start of work on Turkey’s first nuclear power plant

The $20bn, 4,800MW power station, due to come online in 2023, is being built by Russia’s Rosatom, but has been beset by delays and funding ...
