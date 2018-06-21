Mandela centenary T-shirt should surely be 100% South African

While Sactwu demands adherence to minimum wages and basic conditions from employers in SA, Mauritian workers are paid less and are paid per item produced rather than by the hour, as in SA.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Trade Call shared a platform to celebrate the launch of the T-shirt for the centenary celebrations. The foundation’s Luzuko Koti said that every aspect of the T-shirt, "from the cotton grown in SA to the manufacturing and printing done in the country is embedded in the African DNA". Pillay held up a placard at the launch reading: "Who made my clothes?" The shirt has been worn by notables including President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Springboks ahead of their match against Wales.

This is not the first time Star Knitwear has earned the ire of the industry. In February, a South African company complained to the Textile Federation in a confidential letter that was copied to the Department of Trade and Industry and Woolworths. The company accused the cotton value chain cluster of turning a blind eye to a 60-tonne order for Star in Mauritius for spinning when competent, cost competitive and local companies could do the work.

The cluster, sponsored by the Department of Trade and Industry, is meant to nurture the local fabric and garment industry across the supply chain from cotton growers to garment manufacturers. The 60-tonne order was spun in Mauritius by Tianli Spinners (which also worked on the Madiba T-shirt) and knitted and dyed by Star. The order was destined for sale in Woolworths stores.

"Cotton should not leave our shores … (to) support our direct competitors in Mauritius. The fact that the fabric manufacturer in Mauritius is owned by Trade Call and therefore Sactwu adds insult to injury. It is nothing short of a travesty that this production will support a Sactwu-owned business in Mauritius and compromise local employers," the letter read.

Durban-based knitter and garment manufacturer Arthur Limbouris is the former CEO of Quiksilver in SA and a vocal critic of industry players who preach compliance but subvert agreements in private deals. He describes Sactwu’s investment in Mauritius as despicable.

"Companies are heavily invested in this industry. There is local capacity. Some guys are desperate for work. They have had to put staff on short time and even retrench," he says. "This can be resolved with the stroke of a pen if the chains demanded that South African companies abide by agreements to support the local industry, pay fair wages and source materials ethically. You can’t boast about Madiba T-shirts being made locally when it damages the local industry. Madiba’s image on that T-shirt is made of words like ‘integrity’ and ‘accountability’."