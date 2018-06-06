Odious Brics loan for Durban port project will not go unopposed

Because of the loan, South China Rail supplied locomotives, but with 21% kickbacks to the Guptas worth more than $400m.

These sweet deals are economically irrational. "Blue economy" job creation promises don’t hold water because port expansion typically includes fourth industrial revolution robotics. The new mega ships that carry upwards of 10,000 containers now have fewer than 20 crew.

Durban is already one of the world’s most expensive ports for container handling, even before an expensive new foreign loan for overpriced infrastructure is factored in. Transnet also fails to consider rising world economic volatility, such as President Donald Trump’s protectionism against South African steel, aluminium and car exports, and the general downturn in world trade (measured as a share of GDP since the 2007 peak).

Total South African imports had risen from 18% of GDP in 1994 to 37% of GDP in 2009, but then fell to 30% in 2017. This is a problem shared by all the Brics countries. Measured as both imports and exports as a share of GDP in 2017, Brazil dropped from its historic peak of 30% in 1994 to 25%, Russia from 68% in 2000 to 45%, India from 56% in 2012 to 40%, China from 68% in 2006 to 38% and SA from 72% in 2009 to 61%.

Two other revealing indicators that move in tandem are the global commodity price index — though of more relevance to Richards Bay and Saldanha than Durban — and the Baltic Dry Index, the best indicator of world shipping’s health. The S&P commodity price index reached 5,900 in 2008 before falling to the 1,500-2,000 range since 2015. The shipping index fell even further, from 11,500 in 2008 to below 1,500 since 2014.

The 2012 National Development Plan insisted on expanding the port-petrochemical complex all the way into the old airport, as a new "dug-out port". Reality intervened in 2016, when Transnet was forced to announce a delay until 2032 due to flat shipping demand and sky-high costs.

Transnet’s dollar-denominated loan will add to SA’s potentially unrepayable foreign debt, which recently rose to more than 50% of GDP for the first time. Severe repayment pressures are expected by Treasury within a year. This loan — like the $3.75bn World Bank loan to fund the Medupi coal-fired power plant, to which the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance led national opposition in 2010 — should be declared "odious debt" that a more democratic future government will declare to be in default due to lender liability, corruption and poor planning.